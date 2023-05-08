'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon shared adorable hugs on the stage as they came together in order to attend an award function last night.

    Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, who were once in a relationship and are a golden ex-couple of Bollywood, were recently spotted attending an award night in Mumbai. The exes left all shocked with their strong camaraderie and friendship as they sat together and chit-chatted at the event.

    In a video that has gone viral, the Mohra actors could be seen sitting next to each other and they looked engaged in conversation as Raveena showed him her heels and smiles.

    Khiladi Kumar was nodding his head in approval while talking to Tandon. In another video, the actress presented the Style Hall of Fame – Male award to Akshay. Both actors shared sweet hugs on stage as Raveena handed him the award. This exchange of pleasantries between Akshay and Raveena has left fans in wonder as many were excited to see them together after a long time.

    Reacting to this viral video, one user commented, "Yeh kya dekh liya… Asaaammmmbhavvvv." Another added, "After a long time seeing this duo together." One of the comments can be read, "Really Glad to see them together."

    At the awards, both Akshay and Raveena were at their sartorial best. While the Dilwale actress looked beautiful in a trendy cutout dress, the Atrangi Re star looked sleek in a black outfit. For the unversed, Raveena and Akshay featured together in the hit 1994 film, Mohra. Their searing hot chemistry in Mohra left tongues wagging.

    Soon after the film's release, they started dating in 1995 and were engaged in the late 90s. However, they parted ways. Akshay then got married to Twinkle Khanna in 2001. On the other hand, Raveena is happily married to Anil Thadani. Interestingly, Akshay and Raveena got spotted together after a long time. Their recent outing was no less than a treat for their fans.

