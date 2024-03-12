Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

    Amala Paul recently shared a series of stunning photos from the music launch of the film 'Aadujeevitham' on her Instagram.-- by Nilanjana Ms

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Actress Amala Paul recently captivated fans with her elegance at the music launch of 'Aadujeevitham' in Kochi, Kerala. Sharing a glimpse of the event on her Instagram, Amala exuded radiance in a white dress, gracefully displaying her baby bump alongside her husband, Jagat Desai, and her mother, Annice Paul.
    The music launch, a highly anticipated affair for the survival drama film 'Aadujeevitham', saw Amala Paul in attendance to support the musical prowess of A.R. Rahman.

    Amala Paul's social media post 

    In an Instagram post, she expressed her excitement for the event, emphasizing the significance of Rahman's contribution to the film's soundtrack.
    Accompanied by her loved ones, Amala Paul radiated joy as she proudly cradled her baby bump, symbolizing the next chapter in her life journey. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

    Jagat Desai social media post

    Jagat Desai, Amala's husband, also shared his love and admiration for his wife on International Women’s Day, celebrating her role in the upcoming film with a heartfelt tribute on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, continue to share cherished moments together, as evident from their recent Pongal celebration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

    'Aadujevitam'

    'Aadujeevitham', the survival thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, tells the riveting tale of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer trapped in Saudi Arabia. Amala portrays the character of Sainu, Najeeb's love interest, in the film, which promises to entertain audiences with its narrative and stellar performances.

    With the film's theatrical release scheduled for March 28, 2024,  'Aadujeevitham',  cinematography by Sunil KS, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and music by A.R. Rahman.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said RBA

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on RBA

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination? anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination?

    'Rebel' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju's film promises a blend of campus politics and romance NIR

    'Rebel' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju's film promises a blend of campus politics and romance

    Recent Stories

    SEXY PHOTOS Mia Khalifa latest pictures takes internet by storm OnlyFans model fans cant stop reacting RBA

    SEXY PHOTOS: Mia Khalifa's latest pictures takes internet by storm, OnlyFans model’s fans can’t stop reacting

    cricket Musheer Khan smashes a brilliant century in Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha osf

    Musheer Khan smashes a brilliant century in Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha

    Not acceptable: Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition AJR

    'Not acceptable': Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    IPL 2024: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for upcoming season snt

    Rishabh Pant declared 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024; pacers Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon