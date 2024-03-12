'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

Amala Paul recently shared a series of stunning photos from the music launch of the film 'Aadujeevitham' on her Instagram.-- by Nilanjana Ms

Actress Amala Paul recently captivated fans with her elegance at the music launch of 'Aadujeevitham' in Kochi, Kerala. Sharing a glimpse of the event on her Instagram, Amala exuded radiance in a white dress, gracefully displaying her baby bump alongside her husband, Jagat Desai, and her mother, Annice Paul.

The music launch, a highly anticipated affair for the survival drama film 'Aadujeevitham', saw Amala Paul in attendance to support the musical prowess of A.R. Rahman.

Amala Paul's social media post

In an Instagram post, she expressed her excitement for the event, emphasizing the significance of Rahman's contribution to the film's soundtrack.

Accompanied by her loved ones, Amala Paul radiated joy as she proudly cradled her baby bump, symbolizing the next chapter in her life journey.

Jagat Desai social media post

Jagat Desai, Amala's husband, also shared his love and admiration for his wife on International Women’s Day, celebrating her role in the upcoming film with a heartfelt tribute on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, continue to share cherished moments together, as evident from their recent Pongal celebration.

'Aadujevitam'

'Aadujeevitham', the survival thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, tells the riveting tale of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer trapped in Saudi Arabia. Amala portrays the character of Sainu, Najeeb's love interest, in the film, which promises to entertain audiences with its narrative and stellar performances.

With the film's theatrical release scheduled for March 28, 2024, 'Aadujeevitham', cinematography by Sunil KS, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and music by A.R. Rahman.