‘You need a trophy, not…’: Kuldeep Yadav bowls out RCB fan with hilarious reply during live podcast streaming

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav hilariously trolled a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan during the live podcast streaming on Friday, January 25. RCB is one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League, but they haven’t yet got hold of the coveted trophy over the last 17 seasons of the tournament.



Despite not having won the coveted IPL title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has the most loyal fanbase not just in the city but also all over the world. RCB had a star-studded lineup, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn and other legendary players, yet the elusive title has been eluding them over the last several years, making one of the most celebrated yet unlucky teams in the tournament’s history.

Kuldeep Yadav appeared in a YouTube podcast, where the Indian spinner was discussing football and other cricketing stuff. Suddenly, a user named RCB management tried to troll Kuldeep by requesting him to join the Bengaluru-based team as they need a ‘goalkeeper’.

“Kuldeep bhai RCB me aa jao, ek goalkeeper ki jarurat hai.” RCB fan wrote (Kuldeep bro, please join RCB; we need one goalkeeper).

However, Kuldeep didn’t require a minute to come up with a salvage response by reminding the user that RCB need a trophy not a goalkeeper.

“Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge?” the Indian spinner replied. (You don't need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper?)

After the video of the live YouTube podcast streaming went viral on social media, many RCB fans swarmed into Kuldeep Yadav’s DMs on Instagram and Twitter and slammed him for trolling the team. However, the Indian spinner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to ease the tension by calming the RCB fans.

“Chill, RCB fans… Trophy aapki hai. Par me goalkeeper ni hu.” Kuldeep wrote. (Chill, RCB fans…Trophy is yours. But, I’m not a goalkeeper.)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru came close to winning the IPL title thrice in 2011, 2013, and 2016 but ended up as runners-up on all three occasions. Last year, RCB reached the playoffs after finishing fourth in the league stage of IPL 2024. However, they were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was retained by Delhi Capitals for 13.25 crore ahead of IPL 2025. Yadav was out of action since October last year due to groin and was not available to play in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia. Kuldeep has been added to India squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

