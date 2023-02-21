Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    Tata, which replaced Vivo as title sponsor for the IPL, has secured the right for the Women's Premier League (WPL) reportedly for five years.

    WPL 2023: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for Womens Premier League; BCCI delighted snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women's Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4. 

    "I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. 

    The financials of the deal were not revealed. 

    A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League. 

    The first edition will be played in Mumbai across two venues -- Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. The sale of media rights fetched the BCCI Rs 951 crore, and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore. 

    At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy 2022-23 win snt

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy win

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption against Ireland helps India secure semis berth; fans glad-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption helps India secure semis berth; fans glad

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection-ayh

    IND vs AUS: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul

    Recent Stories

    Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details AJR

    Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details

    football Was getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo the best thing Ten Hag did for Manchester United Marcus Rashford snt

    Was getting rid of Ronaldo the best thing Ten Hag did for Man United's Rashford?

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes 5 poll promises to win Northeast State; check details AJR

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes 5 poll promises to win Northeast State; check details

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy 2022-23 win snt

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy win

    Jeh Ali Khan turns 2: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor and many more send love to Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin RBA

    Jeh Ali Khan turns 2: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor and many more send love to Kareena's little munchkin

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon