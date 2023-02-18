Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player, fetching a whopping ₹3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, she is all set to lead the side in the maiden season.

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has expectedly announced senior Indian batter Smriti Mandhana as its leader for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), set to get underway next month. The left-handed Indian vice-captain was roped in during the WPL player auction held in Mumbai for a whopping ₹3.40 crore, the tallest price for a player in the auction.

    The announcement was made through a video the franchise shared on its social media handles, including statements from RCB amulet Virat Kohli and reigning men's captain Faf du Plessis. "Now, it's time for another No. 18 to lead an exceptional RCB team in WPL. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go on, Smriti. You will have the support of the best team and fans worldwide," Kohli said.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

    On advertising Mandhana as the skipper, RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra declared: "Smriti is central to our play bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the lead role and are confident Smriti will lead RCB to greater heights."

    Meanwhile, Mandhana also spoke on her role: "It is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf talk so much about leading RCB, and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this fantastic opportunity. I look forward to receiving all the love and support from your fans, who I am told are the best in the world. I promise to give 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL."

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Mumbai Indians kicks start campaign against Gujarat Giants in opener on March 4

    As an opener, the southpaw has accumulated 2,661 runs in 113 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), averaging 27.15 with a strike rate of 123.19. Mandhana has also been the most-sought player in the T20 circuit, playing for Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder (Women's Big Bash League), Western Storm (Kia Super League) and Southern Brave (The Hundred).

    Mandhana has commanded India in 11 T20Is, with the team triumphing in six and losing five contests. She was also chief of Trailblazers during the Women's T20 Challenge - the WPL's precursor - across all four seasons, while she guided the group to the title glory in 2020. The adorned player lately won the ICC Women's Cricketer Of The Year for amassing 855 runs in 22 games in 2021.

    ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2023 - Check out the complete squad of all 5 teams

    The WPL kicks-start on March 4, with Gujarat Giants (GG) going up against Mumbai Indians (MI). RCB's opener is versus Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 5.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
