Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Heath Streak, the Zimbabwe cricket legend who passed away on September 3?

    During his illustrious cricket career, Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs from 1993 to 2005, amassing over 450 international wickets. He also held the distinction of being the first cricketer from Zimbabwe to achieve 100 wickets in both Test and ODI formats.

    Who was Heath Streak, the Zimbabwe cricket legend who passed away on September 3?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwean cricket legend, passed away in the early hours of September 3, 2023. His family members confirmed the sad news.
    Confirming his demise, Heath Streak's wife, Nadine, shared a heartfelt message in memory of her beloved husband on social media.

    "On Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, in the early hours of the morning, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children left us to be with the angels. He departed from his home, where he had wished to spend his final days, surrounded by family and cherished loved ones. Heath was embraced with love and tranquillity, and he did not take his leave alone. Our souls are forever united, Streaky. Until we reunite," Nadine Streak expressed on Facebook.

    During his illustrious cricket career, Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs from 1993 to 2005, amassing over 450 international wickets. Heath Streak, the first Zimbabwean bowler to achieve 100 wickets in ODIs, was renowned for his exceptional all-round abilities as a fast-medium bowler and a skilled lower-order batsman. He also held the distinction of being the first cricketer from Zimbabwe to achieve 100 wickets in both Test and ODI formats.

    Streak was no slouch with the bat either, amassing 1990 runs in Tests and 2943 runs in ODIs during his career. He notched up one century and 24 half-centuries. Making his debut in 1993, Streak continued to represent his country until 2005. His final international appearance for Zimbabwe was in September 2005 during a Test match against India at the Harare Sports Club. Streak also showcased his cricketing talents in England, where he played county cricket for Hampshire and Warwickshire.

    After retiring from professional play, Streak ventured into coaching and worked with various teams and franchises. He served as the bowling coach for Bangladesh's national cricket team and later assumed the position of head coach. However, his coaching career took a regrettable turn in 2021 when he received an eight-year ban from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his involvement in corrupt practices.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gautam Gambhir slams banter between India, Pakistan cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    'Keep friendship outside...' Gambhir slams banter between India, Pak players after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rain gets the final say in the India vs Pakistan match osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rain gets the final say in the India vs Pakistan match

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Shah Afridi - A rivalry of pace and precision osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - A rivalry of pace and precision

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rain and Pakistan pacers dent India's first innings total osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rain and Pakistan pacers dent India's first innings total

    Cricket Lockie Ferguson to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Bangladesh as senior players rest ahead of World Cup osf

    Lockie Ferguson to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Bangladesh as senior players rest ahead of World Cup

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to keep your plants thriving in every season gcw eai

    7 tips to keep your plants thriving in every season

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret ADC

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret

    Rosemary Oil to Tea Tree Oil 7 essential oils to prevent hair fall gcw eai

    Rosemary Oil to Tea Tree Oil: 7 essential oils to prevent hair fall

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants list to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show

    PM Modi interview speaks on G20 India growth highlights gcw

    India to be developed nation by 2047; will be in top three economies of world soon: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon