Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

    Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik have bad blood over their personal lives. Meanwhile, during TNPL 2022, the crowd taunted the former by cheering for the latter.

    WATCH VIDEO: Murali Vijay classy response to crowd chanting DK, Dinesh Karthik in TNPL 2022-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tirunelveli, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    If there are two Indian cricketers who cannot stand each other, it would be opener Murali Vijay and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The story between the two is controversial and heartbreaking, considering their personal and not professional life. Karthik's ex-wife Nikita reportedly cheated on him by having an affair with Vijay, leading to their divorce, following which she married Vijay. While it left Karthik heartbroken, he later found love with Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal. Nonetheless, the fans have sympathised with Karthik in this case. During the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the crowd decided to taunt Vijay with the same.

    In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vijay is fielding at the boundary, playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in Tirunelveli. At this time, the crowd tried to instigate him by chanting for Karthik as they shouted, "DK, DK". While he initially gives a smile back to the public, the crowd continues with its chant. At this time, Vijay decided to urge them to calm down, as he is seen requesting them with folded hands and a smile before continuing to field in the game.

    ALSO READ: PADDY UPTON 'EXCITED AND PRIVILEGED' TO BE WORKING AGAIN WITH TEAM INDIA

    As for Murali's Team India career is concerned, he has not played for the side since 2018. After taking a break from the sport for the last two years, he is back in the domestic circuit. He could manage just eight from 13 in his comeback game. He last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 for four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has not managed to find his place in Tamil Nadu's domestic side. He has also not featured in the local TNCA league, while his last Ranji Trophy outing was in 2019.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paddy Upton excited and privileged to be working again with Team India-ayh

    Paddy Upton 'excited and privileged' to be working again with Team India

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next Future Tour Program FTP-ayh

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI preview: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes-ayh

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is-ayh

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is

    Recent Stories

    football Has Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich rule out transfer snt

    Has Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich rule out transfer?

    Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona or John Abraham Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Tara Suatria Ek Villain Returns who will score big at box office drb

    'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who will score big at box office?

    5G spectrum auction Fifth round of bidding underway auctions likely to conclude today gcw

    5G spectrum auction: Fifth round of bidding underway, auctions likely to conclude today

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details RBA

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details

    Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad - adt

    Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon