WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

If there are two Indian cricketers who cannot stand each other, it would be opener Murali Vijay and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The story between the two is controversial and heartbreaking, considering their personal and not professional life. Karthik's ex-wife Nikita reportedly cheated on him by having an affair with Vijay, leading to their divorce, following which she married Vijay. While it left Karthik heartbroken, he later found love with Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal. Nonetheless, the fans have sympathised with Karthik in this case. During the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the crowd decided to taunt Vijay with the same.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vijay is fielding at the boundary, playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in Tirunelveli. At this time, the crowd tried to instigate him by chanting for Karthik as they shouted, "DK, DK". While he initially gives a smile back to the public, the crowd continues with its chant. At this time, Vijay decided to urge them to calm down, as he is seen requesting them with folded hands and a smile before continuing to field in the game.

As for Murali's Team India career is concerned, he has not played for the side since 2018. After taking a break from the sport for the last two years, he is back in the domestic circuit. He could manage just eight from 13 in his comeback game. He last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 for four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has not managed to find his place in Tamil Nadu's domestic side. He has also not featured in the local TNCA league, while his last Ranji Trophy outing was in 2019.