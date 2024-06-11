Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..'

    As India faced Pakistan in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, Kamran Akmal made a racial 'Sikh' joke at Arshdeep Singh, which went viral on social media.

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Indian former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was in no condition to tolerate a racial remark by former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal about current Team India blower Arshdeep Singh. As India faced Pakistan in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, Kamran Akmal made a racial 'Sikh' joke at Arshdeep, which went viral on social media. When the video reached Harbhajan's notice, he went to social media to bash the former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman while teaching him some history. Kamran Akmal eventually made an apology.

    The video

    Harbhajan Singh's response

    Kamran Akmal issues apology

    Also read: 'Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Shatrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

    India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

    Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, Indian batters struggled on this tricky surface, with top openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) unable to score large. Rishabh Pant (42 from 31 balls, six fours) appeared to be playing on a separate pitch.

    With 18 runs needed in the last over, Naseem Shah (10*) attempted to win it for Pakistan, but Arshdeep Singh (1/31) ensured Pakistan fell short by six runs. Bumrah won the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning performance.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan ATG

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan

    Another India vs Pakistan clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report vkp

    Another IND vs PAK clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report

    T20 WC 2024: Angry Pakistani fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024: Angry Pak fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 419 June 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 419 June 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali once asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar ATG

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali once asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar

    Chennai Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu RBA

    Chennai: Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12 vkp

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12

    Petrol diesel price on June 11: How much it costs in YOUR city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 11: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon