WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..'

As India faced Pakistan in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, Kamran Akmal made a racial 'Sikh' joke at Arshdeep Singh, which went viral on social media.

Indian former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was in no condition to tolerate a racial remark by former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal about current Team India blower Arshdeep Singh. As India faced Pakistan in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, Kamran Akmal made a racial 'Sikh' joke at Arshdeep, which went viral on social media. When the video reached Harbhajan's notice, he went to social media to bash the former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman while teaching him some history. Kamran Akmal eventually made an apology.

The video

Absolutely disgusting, hateful and deplorable statements by Pakistani specialists including former Pak cricketer Kamran Akmal covering #INDVPAK match against Indian player Arshdeep Singh because he is Sikh. pic.twitter.com/1GFrIsImWT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 10, 2024

Harbhajan Singh's response

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

Kamran Akmal issues apology

Also read: 'Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Shatrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, Indian batters struggled on this tricky surface, with top openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) unable to score large. Rishabh Pant (42 from 31 balls, six fours) appeared to be playing on a separate pitch.

With 18 runs needed in the last over, Naseem Shah (10*) attempted to win it for Pakistan, but Arshdeep Singh (1/31) ensured Pakistan fell short by six runs. Bumrah won the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning performance.

Latest Videos