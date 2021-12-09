  • Facebook
    Kohli's tweet announcing Vamika's birth 'most liked tweet' of 2021 in India; Cummins' post 'most-retweeted'

    Twitter India collated the list of most-liked, most-retweeted posts of the year. The period that has been considered for the ranking of tweets is January 01, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 7:33 PM IST
    The year 2021 is coming to an end, and over the last 11 months, key events have dominated the social media space in India. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli's tweet announcing the birth of his and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika was the 'most-liked tweet' of the year. Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins' post pledging a generous donation for those affected during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India was the 'most-retweeted' in 2021. Kohli's tweet topping the list does not come as a surprise, but Pat Cummins' post sure does.

    Virat Kohli's tweet posted on January 11, 2021, had stated, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy, and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat." This tweet has so far received 539.9k likes.

     

    Interestingly, the Test skipper's post announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy was the 'most-liked' tweet in the year 2020.

    Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins' announcement, offering to donate AUD 50,000 to help India fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, was 'most-retweeted' in India in 2021. During April and May earlier this year, India suffered a deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic that saw the country recording lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths every day.

    Pat Cummins, now leading the Australian Test side in the Ashes series, was then playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (2021), which was suspended due to the crisis. Eventually, the T20 tournament was concluded in the UAE in September-October, which Cummins did not play in.

    Cummins' generous gesture also received applause from people across the country. The Aussie cricketer's tweet was also the 'most quote tweeted tweet' of 2021 in India. So far, the tweet which Cummins had posted on April 26, 2021, has received more than 11,400 RTs and 21.9k quote tweets.

    In a statement, Twitter India said that since the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people globally came forward to support the country and those affected. Among them was Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who donated took to Twitter to encourage others to make a donation after having made one. "The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021," added Twitter India.

    Twitter India collated the list of most-liked, most-retweeted posts of the year. The period that has been considered for the ranking of tweets is January 01, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 7:33 PM IST
