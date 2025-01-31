Virat Kohli meets India vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar ahead of his Ranji Trophy return, Pic goes viral

Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy was more of a celebration rather than just a domestic cricket match, as the fans gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium early in the morning to catch the glimpse of batting legend play at his home ground.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli met Indian vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar ahead of his return to Ranji Trophy for the match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, January 30.

Virat Kohli made his comeback to India’s premier domestic tournament after a long gap of 12 years. The 36-year-old was supposed to make his return to Ranji Trophy for Delhi's match against Saurashtra, but he was ruled out due to a neck sprain. After confirming availability for the crucial fixture against Railways to the Delhi selectors, he was added to the squad led by Ayush Badoni. Kohli was reportedly offered a captaincy role, but he rejected it.

Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy was more of a celebration rather than just a domestic cricket match. Fans gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium early in the morning at 3 am to enter the venue to get the glimpse of the batting legend walking out onto the field by donning Delhi jersey after a long time. A huge crowd was chanting his name throughout the Day 1 of the match between Delhi and Railways. Even the security was breached as the fan invaded the pitch to touch the feet of Virat Kohli before he was taken off the field by the security officials.

Ahead of his grand return to Ranji Trophy, Virat Kohli had a meeting with the India vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar. The batting legend met Dhankar at his official residence along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Rajeev Shukla shared the picture of Virat Kohli’s meeting with Jagdeep Dhankar on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Lovely to meet honourable Vice President of India Shri Dhankad ji . Glad to have the company of @imVkohli.”

Virat Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after he didn’t have an ideal Test tour of Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings.

Talking about the match, Railways were bundled out for 241 in 67.5 overs. The middle-order batter missed out on his well-deserved century by just five runs as he scored 95 off 177 balls. His 104-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Karn Sharma, who scored 50 off 105 balls, was crucial as it lifted Railways from 66/5 to 170/6. Himanshu Sangwan too chipped in with a valuable contribution of 28 off 29 balls to take Railways past the 200-run mark in first innings.

For Delhi, Navdeep Singh (3/62) and Sumit Mathur (3/20) picked three wickets each, while Siddhanth Sharma and Money Grehwal picked two wickets each.

Delhi assumed their first innings batting on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. The hosts lost an early wicket in Arpit Rana for 10 at 11/1. Thereafter, opener Sanat Sangwan was joined by Yash Dhull to carry on the Delhi innings. At the end of Day 1, Delhi posted a total of 19/1 in 4 overs, with Sangwan and Dhull both batting on 4 runs.

