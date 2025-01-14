Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral

Embattled India captain Rohit Sharma returned to training with the Mumbai team on Tuesday as they geared up for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy on January 23.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Embattled India captain Rohit Sharma returned to training with the Mumbai team on Tuesday as they geared up for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy on January 23. The 37-year-old was seen practicing at the Wankhede Stadium, marking his first appearance for the Mumbai side in recent years.

Rohit’s form has been under intense scrutiny following a disappointing series in Australia, where he managed just 31 runs across three Tests. His struggles with the bat led to his self-imposed exclusion from the fifth and final Test in Sydney, with the captain admitting to the need for a break.

In the wake of the Australian tour, Rohit has faced questions about his future in red-ball cricket. The Mumbai batsman attended a review meeting on Sunday, alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia, to assess the national team's recent performance.

Despite his challenging run in international cricket, Rohit's commitment to domestic cricket remains strong as Mumbai prepares for their next Ranji Trophy encounter. Mumbai will face Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground on January 23, a crucial match that could determine their progression to the knockouts.

It remains uncertain whether Rohit will feature in the match, as he has not played for Mumbai since 2015, when he last represented the team against Uttar Pradesh.

