Twitter goes gaga over Ravi Shastri's 'billion dollar picture' with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK commentating for the second edition of the Hundred competition and enjoyed a game 'in the august company' of billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, currently in the UK doing commentary for Sky Sports' telecast of the second edition of The Hundred, has created a buzz on Twitter with his latest tweet.

On Tuesday, the veteran all-rounder, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, shared a photograph of himself alongside billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai from the stands of the Mecca of Cricket - Lord's during a clash between London Spirit and Manchester Originals. In the game, Zak Crawley hit 41, Eoin Morgan smashed 37 and Jordan Thompson produced his best Hundred bowling figures as London Spirit beat Manchester Originals by 52 runs in The Hundred.

Also read: Windies explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard achieves this massive T20 feat

Taking to Twitter, Shastri captioned the post, "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, while Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google. Cricket fans reacted quickly to Ravi Shastri's tweet, with many calling the photograph a 'billion-dollar' one. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

In 2020, Google's parent company Alphabet invested 4.5 billion dollars in Indian telecom giant Jio Platforms, owned by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, aiming to make affordable smartphones for the country's low-income population.

A year later, the partnership announced its first gadget, JioPhone Next, designed to help the roughly 300 million Indian users who are still on 2G networks upgrade to 4G. During the announcement, Ambani called it an "ultra-affordable 4G smartphone". Meanwhile, Pichai stated, "Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs, and to empower businesses with technology."

Also read: Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list