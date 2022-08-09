Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter goes gaga over Ravi Shastri's 'billion dollar picture' with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai

    Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK commentating for the second edition of the Hundred competition and enjoyed a game 'in the august company' of billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai.

    Twitter goes gaga over Ravi Shastri's 'billion dollar picture' with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lord's Cricket Ground, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, currently in the UK doing commentary for Sky Sports' telecast of the second edition of The Hundred, has created a buzz on Twitter with his latest tweet.

    On Tuesday, the veteran all-rounder, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, shared a photograph of himself alongside billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai from the stands of the Mecca of Cricket - Lord's during a clash between London Spirit and Manchester Originals. In the game, Zak Crawley hit 41, Eoin Morgan smashed 37 and Jordan Thompson produced his best Hundred bowling figures as London Spirit beat Manchester Originals by 52 runs in The Hundred.

    Also read: Windies explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard achieves this massive T20 feat

    Taking to Twitter, Shastri captioned the post, "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."

    Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, while Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google. Cricket fans reacted quickly to Ravi Shastri's tweet, with many calling the photograph a 'billion-dollar' one. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    In 2020, Google's parent company Alphabet invested 4.5 billion dollars in Indian telecom giant Jio Platforms, owned by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, aiming to make affordable smartphones for the country's low-income population.

    A year later, the partnership announced its first gadget, JioPhone Next, designed to help the roughly 300 million Indian users who are still on 2G networks upgrade to 4G. During the announcement, Ambani called it an "ultra-affordable 4G smartphone". Meanwhile, Pichai stated, "Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs, and to empower businesses with technology."

    Also read: Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list snt

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final snt

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Dinesh Karthik - Finishers role is one such that it is hard to be consistent-ayh

    Dinesh Karthik - 'Finisher's role is one such that it is hard to be consistent'

    Recent Stories

    Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups - gps

    Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna-7 highest-paid South Indian actresses RBA

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna-7 highest-paid South Indian actresses

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here - adt

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here

    CWG 2022: Lacked energy to beat Australia, says Indian men's hockey coach Reid snt

    CWG 2022: Lacked energy to beat Australia, says Indian men's hockey coach Reid

    India at 75 Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India RBA

    India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon