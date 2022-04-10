Twitter explodes after RR's Ashwin becomes 1st batsman to get 'retired out' in IPL history

R Ashwin etched his name in the history books during the league stage match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants as he became the first batsman to be retired out in IPL.

As per the ICC's rules, a batsman can be 'retired out' during a T20 game, and the umpire has to be informed about the reason for retiring.

"A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.," states ICC's 25.4.1 law.

Thanks to the spinner's decision, the new batter – Riyan Parag – came to the crease, and even as he played only four balls, he hit a six and scored eight before eventually being dismissed.

RR eventually finished on 165/6 in 20 overs in the game, with Shimron Hetmyer remaining unbeaten on 59 off just 36 balls.

Earlier today, the KL Rahul-led side produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help Rajasthan Royals post 165 for six.

R Ashwin walked in after the fall of the fourth wicket of Rajasthan innings in Rassie van der Dussen. Ashwin arrived with his side reeling at 67/4 in 9.5 overs. He, alongside Hetmyer, then forged a 68-run partnership before retiring himself in the 19th over of the game.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for the Super Giants.

The Super Giants are currently fourth in the Indian Premier League, with three wins in four matches. RR, meanwhile, is fifth with two wins in three games.