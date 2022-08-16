Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

Marcus Stoinis recently questioned Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action during The Hundred 2022. However, it has been reported that the Australian will not be charged for his gesture.

It was a curious situation a couple of days back when Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had questioned Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action. It happened during the ongoing The Hundred tournament, as Stoinis, playing for Southern Braves against the Oval Invincibles, was taken aback by a quicker delivery from Hasnain. It resulted in his wicket after being caught at mid-off, while the Braves suffered a seven-wicket defeat. After his dismissal, the Australian constantly questioned the Pakistani's bowling action, indicating that the latter was 'chucking'. It was believed that Stoinis would be reprimanded for his transgression, which does not seem to be the case now.

As per ESPNCricinfo, match referee Dean Cosker had a word with Stoinis and has seemingly not violated the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB's) code of conduct, while he won't be formally charged for the same. However, the Australian was criticised on social media for his actions, with many feeling that he had no right to question the legality of a bowler's bowling action. At the same time, the call relies on the umpires.

Former Pakistani Azeem Rafiq penned on Twitter, "This is shocking! Hasnain has been cleared & it has nothing to do with Stoinis." In comparison, another fan authored, "Who does Marcus Stoinis think he is? He got dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain tonight in #TheHundred, and he went off signalling as if Hasnain was chucking! Disrespectful, really! If you can't play him, you know where the dressing room is. You're not Ricky Ponting. Pipe down!"

Previously, Hasnain was called for his bowling action legality during the Big Bash League (BBL). He had to remodel his bowling action as he returned to competitive cricket in June.