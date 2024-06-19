Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Did Shubman Gill hide finger injury during IPL 2024? Surgery decision pending - Report

    Shubman Gill, despite being a reserve for the T20 World Cup 2024, reportedly played the IPL 2024 season with a finger injury, raising concerns about his recovery and potential surgery, as per a report.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Shubman Gill, despite being named as a traveling reserve for the Indian team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, reportedly played the IPL 2024 season with a finger injury, according to a report by TOI.

    Gill is one of the four extra players who traveled with the Indian team to the USA and West Indies for the 20-team T20 event, which is currently in its Super 8 stage. Team India qualified for the Super 8s after winning three out of their four group stage matches against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. Their match against Canada was canceled due to extreme weather conditions in Florida, but their 100% win record secured their passage to the next round.

    As they prepare for upcoming challenges, including matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia, in Barbados, the Indian team has received disappointing news about Shubman Gill's injury.

    Contrasting IPL Seasons for Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill, who was not selected for the T20 World Cup squad, had a contrasting IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, under Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Gujarat Titans, Gill excelled, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four half-centuries. However, in the 2024 season, where he captained the side, Gill's form dipped significantly, managing only 426 runs despite scoring a century and two half-centuries.

    Current Injury and Recovery

    Currently, Gill is dealing with a finger injury on his right index finger, which he reportedly sustained throughout the IPL 2024 season. He is not with the Indian team in Barbados and has returned home along with Avesh Khan. The decision on whether he needs surgery will be made by the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

    "He has had an injury on his right index finger all through the IPL. A call on whether he needs surgery will be taken by the NCA medical team," a source said, as quoted by TOI.

    Gill aims to recover before the tenure of the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, begins following Rahul Dravid's departure.

    The Indian team will look to fill the void left by Gill's absence as they continue their campaign in the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

    This situation highlights the challenges faced by players managing injuries in a packed international and domestic cricket schedule.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
