T20 World Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri channelise Yankees vibes at NY fan park (WATCH)

Through an enthralling occasion blending cricket thrill with the essence of the Yankees, Tendulkar and Shastri captivated fans, highlighting the special amalgamation of sporting cultures and the burgeoning excitement for cricket in the USA.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri brought a touch of Yankees spirit to the T20 World Cup 2024 fan park in New York. In an engaging event that combined cricket excitement with Yankees vibes, Tendulkar and Shastri delighted fans, showcasing the unique fusion of sports cultures and the growing enthusiasm for cricket in the USA.

More to follow...

Latest Videos