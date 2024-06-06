Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA

    Babar Azam's 44 off 43 balls helped Pakistan set a total of 159 for 7 against the United States at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

    Babar Azam scored 44 off 43 balls as Pakistan posted 159 for 7 against the United States at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Pakistan found themselves at 26 for 3 in 4.4 overs before Babar Azam and Shadab Khan steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership. Shaheen Afridi's unbeaten 23 off 16 balls also helped Pakistan reach a competitive total. Nosthush Kenjige was the standout bowler for the USA, taking 3 for 30 in four overs. Earlier, USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup match.

    Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam made history during his innings against the United States in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6. Babar became the all-time leading run-scorer in T20I cricket, surpassing Indian legend Virat Kohli's long-standing record in Dallas.

    Babar needed just 16 runs to overtake Virat Kohli's tally of most T20I runs before Pakistan's opening game in the tournament. The star opener reached 4,000 runs in the shortest international format in his previous innings and then dethroned Kohli at the top with 4,067 runs in 113 innings.

    Kohli's total remained static after he scored only one run against Ireland in India's campaign opener in New York on June 5. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also completed 4,000 T20I runs with a brilliant fifty, momentarily surpassing Babar in the run-scoring chart.

    Top T20I Run-Scorers:

    Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4,067 runs in 113 innings
    Virat Kohli (India) - 4,038 runs in 110 innings
    Rohit Sharma (India) - 4,026 runs in 143 innings
    Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3,591 runs in 142 innings
    Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 3,531 runs in 118 innings

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
