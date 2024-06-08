T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the India vs Pakistan 'match tickets'

Find out the latest on ticket prices, demand, and availability for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

After a surprising loss to co-hosts United States, Pakistan is gearing up for a showdown against arch-rivals India in their second match of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated match this Sunday will also mark India's second appearance in this edition, following their victorious start against Ireland on June 5.

The two cricketing giants will clash in the 19th match of the tournament at the newly constructed 34,000-seat Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. Both India and Pakistan boast a T20 World Cup title each—India winning the inaugural edition in 2007 and Pakistan claiming the trophy in 2009.

Geoff Allardice, CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), described the face-off between these two countries as "one of the greatest international sporting rivalries in the world." This rivalry is fueled not just by their cricketing prowess but also by the deep-seated political tensions that have persisted since their independence from British rule in 1947.

Matches between India and Pakistan are rare due to political reasons, which intensifies the demand for tickets whenever they do meet in international tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

When is Pakistan vs India?

India and Pakistan will compete at 10:30 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. IST on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York, approximately 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan.

Pakistan vs India - Match Tickets

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match sold out almost immediately on the official website during the public ticketing ballot and subsequent sales in February. The ICC reported that demand for India vs. Pakistan tickets was "more than 200-times oversubscribed," making it the most sought-after match of the tournament.

On the official T20 tournament website, a limited number of seats are available in the Diamond Club for $10,000, Cabanas for $3,000, and Premium Club Lounge for $2,500.

Pakistan vs India Tickets on Third-Party Sellers

Currently, tickets for the match between India and Pakistan are primarily available on third-party websites such as Stubhub and SeatGeek, with prices varying widely.

Stubhub: Prices started at $630 per ticket without fees, with the most expensive tickets selling for around $4,500.

SeatGeek: Prices started at $870 per ticket without fees, with the most expensive tickets reaching up to $6,700.

The average resale ticket price for the India vs. Pakistan game on SeatGeek is $1,366, nearly five times higher than the next most in-demand match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

According to SeatGeek, some premier seat locations within the front row have sold for approximately $2,400 per ticket.

Sunday’s matchup is the most in-demand event of this year’s T20 World Cup, surpassing other matches in resale ticket prices. Earlier in March, VIP tickets for the same match were priced as high as $40,000 each, including fees.

The market for tickets has cooled since then, resulting in a decrease in overall ticket prices, but demand remains high for this historic encounter between India and Pakistan.

