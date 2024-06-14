T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms in Super 8s (WATCH)

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq starred in a commanding seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea, securing their debut entry into the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight in Tarouba on Friday.

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq starred in a commanding seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea, securing their debut entry into the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight in Tarouba on Friday.

Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 49 guided Afghanistan to chase down the 96-run target in 15.1 overs despite a shaky start. Earlier, PNG was dismissed for 95.

The outcome also saw New Zealand, finalists in 2021, eliminated from the ICC tournament, languishing at the bottom of the standings with two consecutive losses.

Tournament co-hosts West Indies have secured their place in the Super Eight from Group C with six points, matching Afghanistan's achievement.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's remaining matches against Uganda and PNG will now hold only academic significance.

Following this win, spinner Rashid Khan crashed Farooqi's post-match interview, with the pacer claiming, "He (Rashid) is trying to make me laugh." The video shared on T20 World Cup official Instagram handle has won hearts of fans, with one user stating, "Afghanistan team is one happy genuine team. Love from India."

"This is cute and such a pure smile," said another Instagram user, while a third added, "Dude this team can really challenge for the title this year."

In the clash, Farooqi claimed two wickets in consecutive balls during his second over, concluding with figures of 3/16 from four overs after Rashid Khan chose to bowl first.

In the competition, Farooqi now leads the bowling charts with combined figures of 11.2-0-42-12.

His pace-bowling partner Naveen contributed effectively, conceding only 4 runs and taking 2 wickets in 2.5 overs as PNG were dismissed in 19.5 overs. Semo Kamea was run out on the penultimate delivery of their innings.

Afghanistan's total of 25 extras, including 13 wides, somewhat mitigated the pressure on PNG.

Afghanistan's bowlers continued their exceptional form in the tournament, maintaining a streak of not conceding 100 runs so far. They restricted Uganda to 58 runs in 16 overs and New Zealand to 75 runs in 15.2 overs in their previous matches.

"Feeling great to qualify for the next round. First time for Afghanistan being in Super Eight in T20Is. The boys have done well, adjusting to the conditions very quickly and that is something very pleasing for me," said skipper Rashid Khan.

Congratulating the team, Farooqi said, "I feel proud. Before the warm-up match, I was in the IPL. I did not get any chances there unfortunately. I played just one warm-up game. I know how to carry my body and I just tried to keep it simple. I try to get some wickets if there is some movement or swing. If there is nothing, then I try to go to plan B, not to go for boundaries and keep it simple."

Afghanistan faced early setbacks in their modest chase as their in-form openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) and Ibrahim Zadran (0), fell to PNG's determined new-ball bowlers Alei Nao and Kamea within three overs.

However, Gulbadin Naib steadied the innings with a composed unbeaten 49 off 36 balls, leading Afghanistan to victory. Naib, initially cautious, found his rhythm and struck four boundaries and two sixes.

Despite losing Azmutullah Omarzai (13 off 18 balls) against the run of play, Mohammed Nabi provided steady support to Naib, who sealed the win with a six over Chad Soper's head.

PNG began positively with Assad Vala showing intent but faltered with run-outs, including a crucial one caused by Farooqi. Farooqi continued his impact with the ball, taking consecutive wickets to disrupt PNG's innings.

During the powerplay, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed two wickets, including the vital dismissal of Tony Ura (11 off 18 balls), leaving PNG struggling at 30 for 5.

Soper and Kipling Doriga attempted to rebuild but suffered further setbacks with another run-out just before the drinks break. PNG's woes continued as Vanua fell victim to misfortune, being run out due to a bat mishap.

Inexperienced PNG endured six run-outs in the tournament, the highest among all teams, with only Doriga managing to exceed 15 runs.

Latest Videos