    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive

    Pakistan cricket team has been reportedly relocated to a hotel near Nassau County International Cricket Stadium ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, facilitated by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is said to have successfully advocated for a change in the Pakistan cricket team's hotel location ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, citing concerns over its distance from the stadium. According to reports from Geo News sources, Naqvi's intervention prompted the International Cricket Board (ICB) to swiftly relocate the team's accommodation, ensuring proximity to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    Originally situated a lengthy 90 minutes away from the venue, the team reportedly faced logistical challenges that could have potentially impacted their performance in the upcoming Group A clashes against India and Canada on June 9 and June 11, respectively.

    Geo News sources report that Naqvi reached out to the ICC, expressing dissatisfaction and successfully persuaded the World Cup management team to relocate the Pakistan team's hotel.

    Following the PCB chief's involvement, Pakistan will now enjoy the convenience of being just a five-minute drive away from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    Scheduled to compete in Group A clashes against India and Canada on June 9 and June 11 respectively, the Men in Green will make use of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for their matches.

    Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is determined to secure their first T20 World Cup title since the tournament's inception in 2007.

    India kicked off their series with a resounding victory against Ireland on Wednesday, showcasing a well-rounded performance to clinch an authoritative 8-wicket win.

    Pakistan is poised to kick off their campaign against the co-hosts, the USA, in Dallas on Thursday. In the previous tournament edition, India secured a narrow victory over their neighbors, thanks to the outstanding performance of Virat Kohli.

    Since the tournament's inception, India and Pakistan have clashed seven times. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in five encounters, suffered one defeat, and experienced one tied match against their arch-rivals.

    On Sunday in New York, both teams will add another chapter to their historic rivalry.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
