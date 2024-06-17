Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: Nepal fan jumping into pool to celebrate wicket during Bangladesh clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    Young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled 21 dot balls and achieved career-best figures of 4 for 7, helping Bangladesh defeat Nepal by 21 runs and secure a spot in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

    Cricket fans are renowned for their vibrant celebrations, displaying their passion in every conceivable way—from waving jerseys and dancing to drumming and painting their faces in national colours. During the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match between Nepal and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday, one Nepali fan took the festivities to a new level.

    In a moment of sheer elation, he jumped into a nearby pool to celebrate Nepal captain Rohit Paudel's dismissal of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy for 9 runs. The ICC shared a viral video of this exuberant celebration on Instagram, perfectly capturing the fervor and excitement of cricket fans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    In the match, young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled 21 dot balls and achieved career-best figures of 4 for 7, helping Bangladesh defeat Nepal by 21 runs and secure a spot in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    After nearly shocking South Africa in their previous game, Nepal's bowlers were again on target, bowling out Bangladesh for 106.

    However, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, alongside veterans Shakib al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7), bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

    Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 before collapsing, losing their last five wickets for just seven runs. This marks the first time Bangladesh has won three games in a T20 World Cup edition.

    Brief Scores: Bangladesh 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10). Nepal 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahaman 3/7).

