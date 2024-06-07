Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surface

    A fun cricket trivia has emerged as India aims for the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy following Pakistan's surprising loss to the USA after a tie. Historically, the last time Pakistan experienced such a defeat, India went on to win the coveted title.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    A fascinating cricket trivia has surfaced as India sets its sights on winning the T20 World Cup 2024, following Pakistan's unexpected defeat to the United States in a Super Over. This loss has triggered memories of a historical pattern that might bring good news for Indian cricket fans.

    As India prepares for its highly anticipated match against Pakistan on June 9, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Maqsood humorously noted that Pakistani fans who had bought tickets might now sell them at half price, reflecting the widespread disappointment and unexpected turn of events.

    The upcoming India-Pakistan clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to prove their dominance. For now, cricket enthusiasts are enjoying the mix of humor, history, and anticipation that makes the T20 World Cup 2024 an unforgettable event.

