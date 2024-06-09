T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma forgets having toss coin in his pocket; WATCH viral video

In their Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a viral video from the T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan match, Rohit Sharma was caught on camera forgetting to have the toss coin in his pocket. Watch the amusing moment that sparked reactions across social media.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in their Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

India started the tournament with an easy eight-wicket victory over Ireland, while Pakistan suffered a surprising loss to the USA in their opening match.

India retained their playing XI from the previous match, while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim in place of Azam Khan.

India Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi at NY stadium fuels excitement (WATCH)

Latest Videos