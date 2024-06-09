T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: 'Virat ke jute ke barabar bhi nahi hai' - Danish Kaneria tears into Babar Azam |WATCH

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: In an interview with IANS, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria expressed his opinion, asserting that Babar Azam doesn't come close to Virat Kohli's level of excellence on the cricket field.

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has stirred the pot in the ongoing debate surrounding the batting prowess of India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam, ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash between the two sides.

In an interview with IANS, Kaneria expressed his opinion, asserting that Babar Azam doesn't come close to Virat Kohli's level of excellence on the cricket field. Criticizing Babar's recent performance against the USA, Kaneria emphasized the significance of delivering under pressure, particularly in crucial matches like the upcoming India vs Pakistan encounter.

"Babar Azam... Babar Azam... people keep talking about him. If he scores a century, the next day media compares him to Virat Kohli. He doesn't even come close to Kohli's shoes (jute ke barabar bhi nahi aata). USA's bowlers dug into Babar. He was unable to score runs. He should have played and Pakistan should have won this one-sided match. Pakistan have won the World Cup, they have a huge name as well in cricketing world. Pakistan have produced legends in the sport. But if you perform like this, it looks very bad. Shame! Is this the kind of cricket we play," said former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria in a scathing attack on the Pakistan team.

Pakistan's disappointing start to the tournament, marked by a shocking defeat against co-hosts USA, has left Kaneria unimpressed. He highlighted Pakistan's lackluster performance across all facets of the game, including an underwhelming display by seasoned bowler Mohd Amir, who conceded 18 runs in the super over, including 7 extras.

Kaneria's prediction for the impending clash between India and Pakistan doesn't bode well for the latter. He believes that India holds a significant advantage and is poised to secure a convincing victory over their arch-rivals.

“India will beat them badly. They are not capable of beating India. Whenever Pakistan come to the World Cup they keep praising their bowling and say that their bowling will win them the game but that was the reason they lost the first game,” predicted Kaneria.

Matches between India and Pakistan have historically garnered immense viewership, with millions tuning in to witness the intense rivalry unfold on the cricket field. The upcoming encounter is expected to draw massive audiences worldwide, continuing the tradition of captivating cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

As anticipation mounts and tensions rise, cricket fans eagerly await the showdown between these two cricketing powerhouses, fueled by the insights and opinions of former players like Danish Kaneria, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated match.

