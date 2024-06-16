Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to score 7000 International runs

    India star Smriti Mandhana achieved a significant milestone on June 16 by becoming the second Indian woman cricketer to score 7000 international runs. She reached this landmark during the first ODI against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, joining the legendary Mithali Raj in this elite club. Mandhana's feat underscores her consistency and importance in women's cricket, marking another proud moment for Indian sports.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    India star Smriti Mandhana, on Sunday (June 16), added yet another feather to her illustrious cap by reaching 7000 runs in international cricket.

    The left-handed batter achieved the milestone during the ongoing first ODI against the South Africa women's team at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. She became only the second Indian woman cricketer after the legendary Mithali Raj to achieve the feat.

    Raj finished her illustrious career with a staggering 10,668 runs across formats. Mithali scored 7,805 runs in 232 WODIs with the help of seven centuries and 64 half-centuries. She is the highest run-scorer in WODIs and is still the only woman cricketer to touch the 6,000 and 7,000-run mark in the 50-over format. In Tests, Mithali scored 699 runs while in WT20Is, she scored 2,364 runs.

    Smriti Mandhana joined Mithali in the 7000 run-club when she scored her 59th run in the game against South Africa. The India opener has scored 3,220 runs in WT20Is, 480 runs in Tests, and more than 3,200 runs in the 50-over format.

    Smriti Mandhana Completes Stunning Century

    After completing her fifty and joining Mithali Raj in the 7000 run-club, Smriti Mandhana went on to score a fine century against South Africa in the series-opener. While most of India's batters failed to get going, Mandhana stood firm at one end and scored her first ODI century at home.

    She reached her century off 116 balls in the 43rd over of the innings. Her brilliant knock eventually came to an end in the 47th over after being dismissed by Masabata Klaas. Mandhana departed after scoring 117 runs off 127 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.

    Talking about the game, India were on 248 for 7 in the 48th over at the time of writing this report. Batting first, India were reeling at 99 for 5 at one stage before Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (37) steadied the ship with an 81-run stand.

    Smriti Mandhana's achievement of reaching 7000 international runs is a testament to her consistency and talent. Joining the legendary Mithali Raj in this elite club further cements her place as one of the best batters in women's cricket. Her century against South Africa highlights her importance to the Indian team and her ability to perform under pressure. As she continues to break records and set new benchmarks, Mandhana's contributions will be crucial for India in their pursuit of success on the international stage.

