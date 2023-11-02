Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sachin, Sachin': Fans chant Tendulkar's name at Wankhede Stadium during India vs Sri Lanka WC clash (WATCH)

    During the India vs Sri Lanka clash in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the crowd chanted 'Sachin, Sachin' celebrating the legendary cricketer Tendulkar's contribution towards the game of cricket.

    'Sachin, Sachin': Fans chant Tendulkar's name at Wankhede Stadium during India vs Sri Lanka WC clash (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    A day after legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's stunning statue was unveiled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the crowds celebrated their home hero during the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 clash between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday. The 'Master Blaster', who has scored most ODI runs (455) at the iconic cricketing venue, had enthralled the Mumbai crowd for years during his cricketing career. The chants of "Sachin Sachin" became an anthem during Tendulkar's era, a heartbeat that united the fervour of thousands of cricket enthusiasts. And fans once again chanted the legendary batter's chant during the India vs Sri Lanka clash, giving yet another goosebumps moment.

    Also read: Honouring 'God'! Tendulkar recalls nostalgic journey after grand unveiling of statue at Wankhede Stadium

    Even after his retirement from the game, Sachin Tendulkar continues to be an icon, a symbol of inspiration, and a name that ignites unparalleled emotion among fans. Thursday's occurrence of "Sachin Sachin" chants at Wankhede Stadium during the ODI World Cup 2023 clash was nothing short of magical. It served as a poignant reminder of Tendulkar's legacy that endures far beyond the boundary lines. The melody of these chants not only resonated with nostalgia but also embodied a collective gratitude and admiration for the Little Master's unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket.

    The sight of the crowd coming together, chanting his name in unison, illuminated the stadium with an electrifying energy. It evoked memories of Tendulkar's iconic performances, his sheer brilliance with the bat, and the numerous triumphs that he brought to the nation over his illustrious career.

    What makes these chants so unique is their timelessness. Tendulkar's impact on cricket was not solely about his records and achievements; it was about the values he embodied, the humility he exuded, and the unwavering dedication he showed towards his craft. "Sachin Sachin" became a language of devotion, a way for fans to express their gratitude for the joy and inspiration Tendulkar brought to their lives.

    The significance of these chants is not lost on Tendulkar himself. In numerous interviews, he has expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support and love showered upon him by his fans. The resonance of "Sachin Sachin" continues to be a source of motivation for him, serving as a reminder of the impact he made and the love he received throughout his career.

    The enduring legacy of Sachin Tendulkar and the "Sachin Sachin" chants at Wankhede Stadium stand as a testament to the unbreakable bond between a cricketing hero and his ardent admirers. It is a celebration of cricket's most cherished moments and a reminder that some emotions and memories transcend the constraints of time and space.

    As the chants echo through the Wankhede Stadium and beyond, it's a beautiful reminder of the everlasting imprint that Sachin Tendulkar has left on the hearts of cricket enthusiasts. The spirit of "Sachin Sachin" lives on, a perpetual tribute to a man who will forever hold an indelible place in the history of the sport.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
