Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

A senior Indian player, who reportedly calls himself Mr. Fix-It, has offered to be interim captain if Rohit Sharma steps down after the Sydney Test, amid concerns over Rohit's form and leadership.

After Rohit, the senior-most players in the team are Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul. Kohli is rumoured to be this senior player who has expressed his willingness to take on the captaincy. This senior player has reportedly expressed doubts about the capabilities of some younger players being considered for the role and has offered to lead the team until they are ready.

Rohit's struggles

Rohit's 2024 Test cricket campaign has been a tale of two extremes. The year began on a promising note, with Rohit amassing 455 runs in the England series. However, his form has since taken a drastic hit.

In 14 Tests spanning 26 innings, Rohit managed a modest 619 runs at an average of 24.76. This slump is a far cry from his usual standards, and the numbers make for grim reading. The Melbourne Test series was particularly forgettable, with Rohit averaging a paltry 6.20 – the lowest ever recorded by a touring captain in Australia.

Rohit's average of 6.20 in Australia eclipsed the previous record held by West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, who averaged 7.75 in the 1996-97 tour. This unwanted record has raised concerns about Rohit's form and leadership.

Leadership ambitions

As Rohit struggles to regain his footing, whispers of alternative leadership options have begun to emerge within the Indian dressing room.

There are indications that Rohit might retire from Test cricket if India fails to win the Sydney Test and qualify for the World Test Championship. If that happens, Jasprit Bumrah, the current vice-captain who led India to victory in the Perth Test in Rohit's absence, is considered the most likely successor.

However, injuries have often plagued Bumrah's career, making it unlikely for him to play every Test for India. In this scenario, the senior player has volunteered to be the interim captain before younger players like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are considered. In any case, it is certain that the Sydney Test will be decisive for Rohit Sharma's career. There are also indications from the Indian camp that Rohit might announce his retirement if India doesn't win in Sydney.

