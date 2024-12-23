Rishabh Pant's interaction with young fan captures hearts, video goes viral (WATCH)

A touching moment between Rishabh Pant and a young fan has captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Following a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pant was spotted bowing down to the child's level for a conversation.

The adorable interaction has gone viral on social media, with netizens lauding Pant for his kindness and love for his fans. This heartwarming moment serves as a welcome distraction from the intense competition unfolding in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1, with the third Test ending in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane. India dominated the first Test in Perth, securing a 295-run victory. However, Australia bounced back with an impressive 10-wicket win in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.

As the focus shifts to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, India's fragile top order remains a significant concern. Across five completed innings, the team has struggled to build solid foundations, with the exception of a brilliant 201-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the second innings of the first Test.

The outcome of the series has significant implications for the World Test Championship (WTC) as India needs to win both remaining matches for a spot in the WTC final for the third consecutive time, without relying on other results. 

Meanwhile, champions Australia require two wins and a draw in their next four Tests for guaranteed qualification.

