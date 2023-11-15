Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohammad Hafeez poised to replace Inzamam ul Haq as PCB chief selector

    In a significant shift within Pakistan cricket, former captain Mohammad Hafeez emerges as the frontrunner to take over as the chairman of the senior selection committee, a position recently vacated by Inzamam ul Haq.

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Mohammad Hafeez is positioned as the leading candidate to assume the role of the chairman of the senior selection committee, a position recently vacated by Inzamam ul Haq due to allegations of 'Conflict of Interest,' according to reports. Another former Test captain, Younis Khan, is also being considered for a significant role within the national set-up. A meeting took place in Lahore on Tuesday, involving the former captains, along with current players Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir, who met with Zaka Ashraf, the head of PCB's cricket management committee.

    Zaka had a separate meeting with Younis, where he reportedly encouraged him to consider joining the team for the Test and T20 series in Australia and New Zealand. Zaka also engaged in video discussions with other former cricket stalwarts in Karachi, who were occupied with media commitments.

    Babar Azam, the under-fire captain, has been summoned for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the team's disappointing performance in the World Cup, where they secured a fifth-place finish. According to a PCB insider, Babar will likely be given another opportunity to lead the team in the upcoming tours. Former players have reportedly advised Zaka to continue with Babar for the time being. Zaka emphasized that he would not make hasty decisions and would consult with former players before determining the future course of action, stating that he will not rush into decisions or panic after the World Cup debacle.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
