'One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who aren't performing'

    Rohit Sharma has had a great stint as the Team India skipper across formats, including the IPL. Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel has lauded Rohit's knack for backing the players who aren't performing and getting the best out of them.

    Ahmedabad, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    As far as current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is concerned, he has had a great stint while leading Team India across formats. Following his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to record five titles, it was long backed that he takes over the reins from Virat Kohli as the new Indian leader, especially in white-ball cricket. While the move seems to have paid dividends, most players are happy to play under him. At the same time, former Indian wicketkeeper-opener Parthiv Patel has revealed Rohit's extraordinary knack for backing the underperforming guys and getting the best out of them.

    Parthiv said on his YouTube channel, "I have played under Rohit Sharma's leadership at Mumbai Indians, and the one thing that stands out is him backing the players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them in public and press conferences, as with Avesh Khan. Rohit endowed him even after he failed on four instances, and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance [during the fourth T20I against the Windies]."

    "Rohit believes in taking spontaneous decisions on the field rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation appears, he makes his decision as per the situation, which is one of the main reasons he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India has also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under his captaincy," added Parthiv.

    Parthiv also backed stand-in One-Day International (ODI) India skipper Shikhar Dhawan for his relaxed approach and explained, "Shikhar Dhawan has a laid-back style of leadership, where he hardly takes any pressure. He thus keeps the team atmosphere light. He backs his players, but most importantly, he gives them the space to execute their plans. It is meaningful because leading a side is tough when the principal players are not around. The fringe players need confidence in executing their dexterities, and Dhawan has done well."

