Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs NZ: Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest

    Legendary England footballer David Beckham, India's cricketing 'God' Sachin Tendulkar were among some of the celebrities to grace the India vs New Zealand semifinal clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    odi world cup 2023 india vs new zealand Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    As the cricketing world relished the high-stakes ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, a rather unexpected focus emerged off the pitch. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah found himself at the center of attention and became the subject of online trolling after being spotted seated between the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and international football icon David Beckham.

    Also read: Iconic! Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium

    The unusual seating arrangement, capturing the trio in a single frame, quickly circulated on social media, sparking a flurry of comments, memes, and playful jabs at Jay Shah's positioning. While the cricketing fraternity and fans were engrossed in the thrilling encounter on the field, the offbeat spectacle off the pitch became a trending topic.

    Social media platforms were flooded with humorous remarks and light-hearted banter about Jay Shah seemingly finding himself in an unexpected star-studded sandwich between two global sporting icons. Memes and captions playfully speculated about the conversation that might be unfolding between Tendulkar, Beckham, and Jay Shah during the match.

    While the incident provided a light-hearted moment amid the intensity of the World Cup semifinal, it also raised questions about the protocol and arrangements made for such high-profile events. Fans and observers shared varied opinions, with some expressing amusement at the unconventional seating, while others questioned the optics of the BCCI Secretary occupying such a prominent spot.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand?

    "What is Jay Shah doing in between Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham?" asked one user on X, while another stated, "Sachin & Beckham in stands. Just Jay Shah in the middle of them makes the frame look ugly."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions that went viral on X:

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iconic Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium snt

    Iconic! Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final

    cricket Kane Williamson prepares New Zealand for semi-final, Dismissing group stage positions as irrelevant osf

    Kane Williamson prepares New Zealand for semi-final, Dismissing group stage positions as irrelevant

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand?

    Recent Stories

    7 different types of salts and their uses rkn

    7 different types of salts and their uses

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS vkp

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS

    Key trends shaping the future of India's security and surveillance sectorRBA

    Key trends shaping the future of India’s security and surveillance sector

    Football All about Fussballliebie, Euro 2024's official match ball by Adidas osf

    All about Fussballliebie, Euro 2024's official match ball by Adidas

    Tawang to Pangang Teng Tso: 7 places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh ATG

    Tawang to Pangang Teng Tso: 7 places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon