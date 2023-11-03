ODI World Cup 2023: Australia captain Pat Cummins swipes dig at ICC, wants bigger squads in the tournament

Australia captain Pat Cummins has taken a dig at the ICC due to its inflexible rule of having only 15 players in a World Cup squad. This comes amidst a growing injury list for many teams including Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The ODI World Cup 2023 tournament has been unlucky for many teams due to the pile of injuries. Australia will miss Glenn Maxwell with an injury while Mitchell Marsh is back home for personal reasons. This has led Australia wide open in terms of squad members. They are facing difficulties replacing the duo.

New Zealand also has been unlucky with close to four injuries in the World Cup squad. They have Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson out due to injuries. The Kiwis are facing an injury crisis due to a long list of injuries which has derailed their progression in the World Cup with three straight losses.

Australia is also in a tough spot ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against England. The absentees, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been key players for the Aussies so far. Captain Pat Cummins has taken a swipe at the ICC with its rigid rule of allowing only 15 players for the 44-day-long World Cup.

Pat Cummins said, "It's a two-month tournament. You wouldn't want to be in a position where, say, a team like New Zealand has had some injuries. Luckily, they've been able to hold someone like Kane [Williamson] in the squad but if they suddenly had to rule him out, I think that wouldn't be good for cricket or the World Cup.

It's not like you can poach players from other countries, so I always think as many players as you need, you should be able to pick from." Pat Cummins laid the emphasis on the big squad which will be raised by other captains as well in the coming days. The injury list for other teams is only growing which is unfortunate for the World Cup.