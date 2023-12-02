MS Dhoni's Test debut: 18 years on, fans celebrate his cricketing legacy; relive iconic double ton (WATCH)

Eighteen years ago, a young man from Ranchi stepped onto the Test cricket stage, unknowingly embarking on a journey that would redefine the role of a wicket-keeper batter. MS Dhoni's impact on the sport transcends numbers and records; it is a testament to his character, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

In the annals of cricket history, the name MS Dhoni resonates as one of the most influential and iconic figures, particularly in the realm of wicket-keeping batters and among the greatest captains of the game. Eighteen years ago, on December 5, 2005, Dhoni made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Chepauk in Chennai, marking the beginning of a stellar career that would forever etch his name in the cricketing pantheon.

From the cricketing fields of Ranchi to leading the Indian cricket team to unprecedented heights, MS Dhoni's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His unique style, calm demeanor, and astute captaincy have made him a cricketing legend, and his prowess behind the stumps has set him apart as one of the greatest wicket-keeper batters in the history of the sport.

Also read: Raipur stadium owes Rs 3.16 cr in electricity bills; spent Rs 1.44 cr on generators for India vs Australia T20

It was on December 2, 2005, that MS Dhoni donned the whites for the first time in Test cricket. His debut against Sri Lanka in Chennai marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. Though his innings with the bat might not have been exceptionally memorable on that debut, it laid the foundation for a career that would see him shatter records, break barriers, and lead the Indian team to numerous triumphs.

In his debut Test match, that was drawn, Dhoni scored 30 runs off 54 deliveries, which included six boundaries.

Among the multitude of iconic moments in Dhoni's illustrious career, one that stands out is the famous 224 against Australia in Chennai during the 2013 Test series. Coming in at a crucial juncture, Dhoni showcased his mettle by notching up a double century, steering India to a position of strength. The innings not only showcased his batting prowess but also exemplified his ability to thrive under pressure.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in December 2014, held the title of India's most successful captain in the longest format, a distinction later surpassed by Virat Kohli. Across 90 Tests, Dhoni amassed a total of 4,876 runs at an impressive average of 38.09, showcasing his consistency and contribution to the team's batting lineup. During his Test career, he notched up six centuries and 33 half-centuries, leaving an indelible mark on the history of Indian cricket.

While the statistics speak volumes about Dhoni's achievements, it is his leadership and composure that truly define his legacy. Under his captaincy, India achieved historic milestones, including the ICC Cricket World Cup victory in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. Dhoni's impact extends beyond the cricket field, as he became a symbol of calmness in high-pressure situations, earning him the moniker "Captain Cool."

As the cricketing world reflects on 18 years since his Test debut, enthusiasts worldwide celebrate the enduring legacy of a player who seamlessly blended flair with humility. While he may have bid adieu to Test cricket in 2014, his contributions to the game continue to inspire budding cricketers, and his influence resonates in every wicket-keeper batter who aspires to follow in his footsteps.

Also read: IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni