Mayank Yadav's selection for Zimbabwe Tour in doubt over fitness concerns

As India prepares for the Zimbabwe tour post the T20 World Cup 2024, Mayank Yadav faces uncertainty due to fitness issues, potentially sidelining the emerging pace sensation from the squad selection.

The India national cricket team is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series shortly after the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. With key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent, the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to opt for a young squad.

This series is anticipated to mark former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's debut as head coach. The matches are slated to be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from July 6 to 14, with several promising players from the IPL 2024 likely to receive their maiden call-ups to the national team.

Historically, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent inexperienced teams to Zimbabwe. According to a TOI report, the new management aims to transition away from relying on veteran players, prioritizing upcoming events like the WTC and Champions Trophy 2025.

Mayank Yadav's Zimbabwe Tour in Doubt

India's emerging pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, is unlikely to be included in the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour. Currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) along with nine other young players, the right-arm fast bowler has been under observation since sustaining a side strain following an impressive IPL performance.

As per the Times of India, Mayank Yadav is currently bowling at 80-90% capacity, making it challenging for him to secure a spot in the team for the Zimbabwe tour. The report also mentions that Yadav is being prepared for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the subsequent red-ball cricket season.

"Mayank is still bowling at 80-90%. It will be tough for him to be rushed into the team for the Zimbabwe tour. He is being readied for the Sri Lanka tour followed by a red-ball season," a source stated.

Post their Zimbabwe series, India is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka, where they are expected to field a full-strength squad for the ODIs. Later in the year, the Indian team will travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), having won the last four series, including two in away conditions.

Mayank Yadav's IPL Performance

Mayank Yadav made a significant impact with his rapid pace during IPL 2024, representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Delhi-born cricketer made his debut with an impressive three-wicket haul and continued to shine in the subsequent match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), earning consecutive "Player of the Match" awards.

Unfortunately, Yadav sustained an injury during his third match for LSG, leaving the field after bowling just one over due to soreness in his lower abdominal region. Although he returned to play against Mumbai Indians (MI), he could only bowl 3.1 overs before being ruled out of the T20 tournament.

