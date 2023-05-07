IPL 2023: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals faces off against SunRisers Hyderabad in Jaipur on Sunday. In a change, the hosts have handed Joe Root his RR debut, which would also be his competition debut, sending fans into a frenzy.

It is a top tie meeting on the cards as two former champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), are facing off in Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The game is exceptional from an English perspective as former England Test skipper Joe Root has been handed his debut for the side, which also happens to be his maiden contest in the cash-rich event.

Speaking on his debut, Root told the broadcaster, "I'm very passionate about playing for England. It was a dream to play one Test match, let alone so many. Looking forward to what's to come later on in the year. But, I got my hands full now, and I'm enjoying what's happening here."

"The last few weeks for me have been perfect to be around T20 cricket, and it's been a long time since I've had a block of time to concentrate only on T20 [Twenty20]. To get the opportunity to be here, learn from the coaches and see some young guys come through has been beneficial for me as a player," he added.

"I'm in this format just to try and look at the game slightly differently, and that's always what you want to do when you're new somewhere - just be a sponge and soak as much as possible. I may not be playing, but I have learned much in the last few weeks," continued Root.

"If I get an opportunity, I'll try to do my best for the side. I think we [RR] need to play to our abilities, there is so much experience and exciting talent within the group, and it is just about putting on a show and expressing ourselves. Hopefully, we can play confidently and freely and entertain the crowds," he concluded.