    IPL 2023: Stoinis-Pooran overshadow Kohli-du Plessis-Maxwell show as LSG dazes RCB by a wicket; fans stunned

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants put on an impressive batting display to trump Royal Challengers Bangalore by a wicket, with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran overpowering Virat Kohli, Faf de Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, besides stunning fans.

    IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis-Nicholas Pooran overshadow Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis-Glenn Maxwell show as LSG dazes RCB by a wicket; fans stunned
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

    If Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) batting was lethal, it was brutal from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as the latter overthrew the former by a wicket in Match 15 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. While Virat Kohli, Faf de Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put RCB in the driving seat with three blistering knocks, LSG's Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran had their plans to overwhelm the trio while fans were left stunned.

    Winning the toss, LSG asked RCB to bat, as the latter's openers Kohli (61) and du Plessis (79*) gave it a strong start, contributing to a 96-run stand, while the former struck his 46th IPL half-century before falling to veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra in the 12th. However, the latter and Maxwell (59) made things even more difficult for the LSG bowlers.

    The duo contributed to a mammoth 105-run partnership as du Plessis and Maxwell struck their respective 27th and 14th IPL 50. The latter was the next wicket to fall in the 19th over after being cleaned up by pacer Mark Wood, who became the highest wicket-taker of the season, earning the Purple Cap for the time being, while RCB finished on a gigantic total of 212/2.

    Also, it was the fifth instance of the top-order batters of a side scoring half-centuries in an IPL encounter. For LSG, while Wood and Mishra clutched a wicket each, the former was economical. After the 16th over, LSG had brought in Ayush Badoni as its Impact Player (IP) for Mishra, while RCB brought in senior leg-spinner Karn Sharma for Anuj Rawat.

    In reply, LSG began on a jittery note, losing three for 23 by the fourth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, skipper-cum-opener KL Rahul (18) and  Stoinis (65) put on a robust 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket to instantly bring the visitors back into the chase, as the latter brought up his fifth IPL half-century, engaging in most of the hitting.

    While Karn got rid of Stoinis in the 11th, LSG was 105/5 by the following over, as thereon, Pooran (62) and Ayush Badoni (30) took control, with the former engaging himself as the accelerator and striking his fifth IPL 50. After an 84-run stand with Badoni, the Windies man fell to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 17th, giving a glimmer of hope to the hosts.

    LSG also lost Badoni 18 runs later, at 206, to pacer Wayne Parnell after hitting his wicket in the 19th, as it was down to five off the last six deliveries. At the same time, RCB suffered the slow over-rate penalty, leading to only four fielders outside the circle. With one need of the final ball, pacer Harshal Patel attempted to run Ravi Bishnoi (3*) out for backing up but failed, whereas the last delivery resulted in a bye, as the visitors closed it off by a wicket. For the hosts, Parnell grabbed three, whereas Siraj was considerably economical.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
