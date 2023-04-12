IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni's shoes for CSK

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni has done a fine job leading Chennai Super Kings while he received a great ovation during CSK's maiden home match of the season, as Devon Conway and Dwaine Pretorius have revealed what it feels like being in his shoes.

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continues to be led by its most successful skipper, the legendary MS Dhoni, which is possibly his final season. The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed CSK's return to its fortress, the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium, as the season has seen matches returning to their traditional home and away format.

CSK's opening home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last week marked its return to the venue with a triumph. Meanwhile, the crowd was vocal about the side's return home, while they gave a loud cheer every time Dhoni walked out into the ground. On the same note, CSK's overseason signings Devon Conway and Dwaine Pretorius have revealed how it is in the shoes of the team's legendary captain.

"It was special to see MS walk out of the Chepauk stadium. You hear many stories about the crowd going crazy when he walks out to bat. And experiencing that yesterday firsthand, being there was special. I mean, it was so loud I literally couldn't hear myself," said Conway in a video posted by CSK on social media.

"Execute his first ball, hit it for six, and then his second ball hit an even bigger six. I mean, not many players in the world can do that. So, yeah, it was amazing to be there and experience that in person. And yes, it was just special to watch it firsthand," added Conway.

On the other hand, Pretorius divulged, "For me, sitting there on the sidelines yesterday and seeing him go out, everyone's cheering. And I can't even imagine the amount of pressure on his shoulders. One of the best finishers ever in the world. And it's so pleasing to see that he still can perform."