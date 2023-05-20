IPL 2023: Gaikwad-Conway blow away DC bowlers as CSK prevails to seal playoff berth; Twitter goes wild

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings conquered Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in New Delhi on Saturday, thanks to a terrific batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. With the visitors sealing a playoff berth, Twitter went wild with reactions.

It was another graceful performance by four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) across departments, as it won against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 67 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. In the last league fixture of both sides, the visitors came out on top by 77 runs, mainly thanks to the bright batting display by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who below away the hosts' bowlers. At the same time, Twitter entered into a celebration mood.

After winning the coin toss, CSK had no hesitation to bat first, as the Gaikwad (79) and Conway (87) put on a useful 141-run stand. It was the pair's fourth 100-plus stand in the event for the side, the most for it, while it was also its highest partnership for the season and the fourth-highest overall.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

As both openers struck their 13th and ninth IPL half-centuries respectively, the former was the first to fall, with pacer Chetan Sakariya providing the breakthrough in the 15th over. Conway and Shivam Dube (22) engaged in some fine hitting thereon, adding 54 for the second wicket before the latter departed after hitting three sixes in his innings, as pacer Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him in the 18th.

Conway was the next to fall at the same score in the subsequent over to pacer Anrich Nortje, while Chennai managed to keep up with the scoring rate and finish on a challenging total of 223/3. Also, Conway now possesses the best 50-scoring percentage in the IPL, with players having played at least ten innings (45%).

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, RCB vs GT - Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf hold key for Bangalore against Gujarat

Before DC's chase, it brought opener Prithvi Shaw as the Impact Player, while Chennai brought pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Delhi began on an unsteady note, losing three for just 26 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay before opener-cum-skipper David Warner (86) and Yash Dhull (13) added 49 for the third wicket, as the former engaged in most of the hitting.

In the 11th, the latter was sent packing by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, while Warner and Axar Patel (15) then put on 34 for the fifth wicket. At 109, in the 14th, seamer Deepak Chahar got rid of the latter, while the former had already brought up his 61st IPL half-century.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: MI vs SRH - Frantic Mumbai eyes giant victory over lowly Hyderabad to brace playoffs odds

Thereon, the Capitals struggled to get a proper partnership going and lost wickets every 20-odd runs. While Warner was the seventh wicket to fall at 144 in the 19th, the side could manage 146/9 and fell short of the target by 78 runs, handing the Super Kings a playoff berth. For the CSK, Chahar grabbed three, whereas he and Pathirana were the most economical.