Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Gaikwad-Conway blow away DC bowlers as CSK prevails to seal playoff berth; Twitter goes wild

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings conquered Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in New Delhi on Saturday, thanks to a terrific batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. With the visitors sealing a playoff berth, Twitter went wild with reactions.

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway blow away DC bowlers as CSK prevails to seal playoff berth; Twitter goes wild-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 20, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    It was another graceful performance by four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) across departments, as it won against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 67 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. In the last league fixture of both sides, the visitors came out on top by 77 runs, mainly thanks to the bright batting display by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who below away the hosts' bowlers. At the same time, Twitter entered into a celebration mood.

    After winning the coin toss, CSK had no hesitation to bat first, as the Gaikwad (79) and Conway (87) put on a useful 141-run stand. It was the pair's fourth 100-plus stand in the event for the side, the most for it, while it was also its highest partnership for the season and the fourth-highest overall.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    As both openers struck their 13th and ninth IPL half-centuries respectively, the former was the first to fall, with pacer Chetan Sakariya providing the breakthrough in the 15th over. Conway and Shivam Dube (22) engaged in some fine hitting thereon, adding 54 for the second wicket before the latter departed after hitting three sixes in his innings, as pacer Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him in the 18th.

    Conway was the next to fall at the same score in the subsequent over to pacer Anrich Nortje, while Chennai managed to keep up with the scoring rate and finish on a challenging total of 223/3. Also, Conway now possesses the best 50-scoring percentage in the IPL, with players having played at least ten innings (45%).

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, RCB vs GT - Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf hold key for Bangalore against Gujarat

    Before DC's chase, it brought opener Prithvi Shaw as the Impact Player, while Chennai brought pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Delhi began on an unsteady note, losing three for just 26 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay before opener-cum-skipper David Warner (86) and Yash Dhull (13) added 49 for the third wicket, as the former engaged in most of the hitting.

    In the 11th, the latter was sent packing by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, while Warner and Axar Patel (15) then put on 34 for the fifth wicket. At 109, in the 14th, seamer Deepak Chahar got rid of the latter, while the former had already brought up his 61st IPL half-century.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: MI vs SRH - Frantic Mumbai eyes giant victory over lowly Hyderabad to brace playoffs odds

    Thereon, the Capitals struggled to get a proper partnership going and lost wickets every 20-odd runs. While Warner was the seventh wicket to fall at 144 in the 19th, the side could manage 146/9 and fell short of the target by 78 runs, handing the Super Kings a playoff berth. For the CSK, Chahar grabbed three, whereas he and Pathirana were the most economical.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 RCB vs GT preview Virat Kohli Faf de Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans location venue date time where to watch live stream-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf hold key for Bangalore against Gujarat

    IPL 2023: MI vs SRH preview: Mumbai Indians versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: MI vs SRH: Frantic Mumbai eyes giant victory over lowly Hyderabad to brace playoffs odds

    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team

    Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan recall Team India 'better years' under former coach Aunshuman Gaekwad-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan recall Team India's 'better years' under former coach Aunshuman Gaekwad

    Recent Stories

    'UDF's rule was a tragedy in Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Opposition anr

    'UDF's rule was a tragedy in Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Opposition

    IPL 2023 RCB vs GT preview Virat Kohli Faf de Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans location venue date time where to watch live stream-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf hold key for Bangalore against Gujarat

    India will be happy to host Quad summit in 2024 says PM Modi in Hiroshima gcw

    India will be happy to host Quad summit in 2024, says PM Modi in Hiroshima

    IPL 2023: MI vs SRH preview: Mumbai Indians versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: MI vs SRH: Frantic Mumbai eyes giant victory over lowly Hyderabad to brace playoffs odds

    We will challenge it Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre new ordinance on Delhi Services gcw

    'We will challenge it': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon