    IPL 2023 Auction: Akash Ambani reveals why Mumbai Indians bid big for Cameron Green

    Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, becoming the second most expensive player in the history of the T20 tournament.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians have acquired star all-rounder Cameron Green for 17.50 crore after a heated bidding war for the most sought-after all-rounder pool in the IPL 2023 player auctions in Kochi on Friday.

    Due to his regular and game-changing performances, the Australian prodigy, age 23, has become one of the most talked-about teenagers in the cricket community and is now the second-most expensive player in the history of IPL. England's Sam Curran earlier broke Chris Morris' record to become the most expensive player after Punjab Kings bagged the youngster for Rs 18.50 crore.

    Speaking on the buy, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said, “We have been following Cameron Green for the last three years, and with his recent performances, we thought he was exactly what we needed. We were looking for a younger player, and he fits the right age profile for us. If you have noticed, over the last two auctions, we have deliberately picked young players and give us more lifetime value, and that’s why we thought that Cameron is the perfect guy for us to come in. We are very happy to get Cameron Green.”

    When asked about bidding so far to acquire Cameron Green, Akash Ambani added, “These are auction dynamics for 10 teams. Last three years the highest auction price has been broken, it just shows the demand and the level of excellence the players possess be it a Ben Stokes or Sam Curran or Cameron Green, it shows that the franchises are willing to put money on these players because of the skills they possess.”

    “It’s always a mixture, of course we have retained a lot of experienced players with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah leading those attacks, but I guess it’s also bit of strategy from our perspective to go for younger player who gives us longevity," Akash added shedding light on the thought process behind bidding for young players at IPL 2023 auction.

    Australia's Green made his T20I debut in April 2022. Green has two 50+ scores and a strike of 173.75 in eight games. Both fifty-plus scores—61 off 30 balls and 52 off 21 deliveries—came in November matches against India. In seven innings with the ball, Green has taken five wickets. His economy is 8.90, while his average is 35.60.

    After Josh Inglis hurt himself, the all-rounder was added to Australia's T20 World Cup roster. Green will make his IPL debut in the 2023 season. He competes in the Big Bash League with Perth Scorchers, however he has only appeared in nine games thus far.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
