IPL 2022: Rename Jos to Josh Buttler, says Tendulkar as RR ride on his 3rd ton to beat DC

England's Jos Buttler continued his stunning form at the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his third century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals.

The crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium were thoroughly entertained by the explosive batter as Buttler smashed 116 off 65, including nine boundaries and as many sixes, to lay the foundation of the imposing total of 222 for 2.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed 54 off 35 balls, provided great support to Buttler, and the duo recorded the first 100-run opening stand of the 15th edition of the T20 league as they went on plundering the entire DC bowling attack. DC skipper Rishabh Pant's decision to field first backfired big time as the duo struck 155 runs in 15.5 overs.

Padikkal soon perished, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th over as DC got their first breakthrough, albeit late in the innings. Buttler finally got out in the penultimate over, holing out to David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman.

Towards the end, skipper Sanju Samson (46 not out off 19 balls) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season.

In response, Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw (37), David Warner (28), skipper Rishabh Pant (44), and Lalit Yadav (37) all had decent starts but could not capitalise on it as they ended with 207 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Rovman Powell appeared to be in a mood to spoil RR's party towards the end as he smashed a quickfire 36 off 15 balls, which included five sixes.

For Rajasthan, Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and R Ashwin (2/32) were among the pick of the bowlers. The previous match's hat-trick taker Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket for 28 runs.

While an Obed McCoy's delivery to Powell in the last over, which appeared to be a no-ball for the Delhi Capitals' camp, saw Rishabh Pant and Co extremely miffed, the fact that it was yet another splendid night for IPL 2022 orange cap holder, Buttler, cannot be discounted. And the Englishman wowed former cricketers, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, and more, with yet another 'freak' show.

In his tweet, the batting legend Tendulkar opines that Jos Buttler's name should have been 'Josh' that is indicative of the spirit with which the Englishman has played in this year's IPL. "Jos Buttler ka naam Josh Buttler hona chahiye! Incredible hitting by him and @rajasthanroyals. This is a belter of a wicket and I have a feeling that the match is wide open," said the batting maestro.

