IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

Friday, Rajasthan Royals locks horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 2. Here is the predicted Fantasy XI, along with probables and more.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its penultimate phase, with Qualifier 2 to be played between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It occurs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The match is a knockout game, as the loser is out of contention, while the winner earns a spot in the final against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) at the same venue on Sunday. While RR lost to GT in Qualifier 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, RCB defeated new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the same venue. In the meantime, we predicted the proper Fantasy XI for this clash, along with the probable XI and other match details.

Batters - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal

Du Plessis and Virat Kohli are must-haves in the top order here, having given decent starts throughout the season, while Padikkal has been influential in the middle so far.

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs RCB (Qualifier 2)

Wicketkeepers - Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson

Buttler is a no-brainer as an opener here, having been in an explosive form throughout, while Samson will be effective in both top and middle, although his consistency happens to be a question mark. Karthik has been in a killer form, especially as a finisher, making him a no-brainer, while Buttler's lethality makes him the skipper.

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell and Ravichandran Ashwin

Maxwell will be duly explosive with the bat and can contribute with his impactful leg-spins, while Ashwin will definitely dominate with his off-spins and can also bat if needed.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Bowlers - Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal

Hasaranga and Chahal are must-haves here for their effectual leg-spins, while Harshal is nailing it with his pace, especially in the death overs, which is a much-needed quality. Hasaranga's impactfulness makes him Buttler's deputy.

Probable XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna and James Neesham.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Siddharth Kaul.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, Qualifier 2 - 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' trends as hopeful RCB fans await 'Royal' encounter

Match details

Date and day: May 27, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Chasing team wins