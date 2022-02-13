  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    Singapore international cricketer Tim David was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singapore international cricketer Tim David was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. The all-rounder, known for his hard-hitting batting skills, was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Finn Allen in last year's IPL and played a solitary match in the season. The 25-year-old, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh last year, went unsold in the 2021 auction.

    Click to follow the latest updates from IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 2

    Following the signing, Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to welcome their 'Singapore Express' and posted a video captioned: Clearing the boundary like a BOSS.

    Timothy Hays David, better known as Tim David, was born in Singapore on March 16, 1996. His father, Rod David, also played for Singapore at the 1997 ICC Trophy. The family moved to Singapore from Australia in the 1990s, where his father worked as an engineer. They moved back to Australia when he was two years old in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, and he grew up in Perth.

    Tim David, who also bowls right-arm off-break, made his T20 international debut for Singapore against Qatar on July 22, 2019. He made his List A debut for Singapore, against Qatar, in the Cricket World Cup Challenge League A tournament on September 17 2019. David was the leading run-scorer, with 369 runs in five matches. In October 2019, he was included in Singapore's squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates. The ICC named him the player to watch in Singapore's unit ahead of the tournament.

    So far, he has played 14 T20Is for Singapore, scoring 558 runs, including four half-centuries at an average of 46.5 and a staggering strike rate of 158.52. He has also scalped five wickets. 

    The youngster also has vast experience of franchise T20 cricket, having impacted the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, the Hundred and Vitality T20 Blast in England, and the Caribbean Premier League. 

    David made his T20 debut for Perth Scorchers in the 2017–18 Big Bash League season on January 1, 2018. The Hobart Hurricanes signed the all-rounder for the 2020–21 Big Bash League season. In the tournament's opening fixture, he amassed 58 runs, with Hobart Hurricanes beating the Sydney Sixers by 16 runs, and David was named the player of the match.

    In May 2021, David was signed by Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars as a replacement for Joe Burns. In the 2022 PSL season, the all-rounder was signed by reigning champions Multan Sultans.

    In July 2021, Tim David played in the Hoofdklasse tournament in the Netherlands. After playing in the Dutch league, he signed with Surrey County Cricket Club to play in Surrey's final two matches in the 2021 T20 Blast in England. 

    The following month, the explosive batter played in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup and scored his first century in List A cricket with an unbeaten 140 against Warwickshire. In the quarter-finals of the tournament, Tim David scored 102 runs, as Surrey beat Gloucestershire by five wickets to advance to the competition's semi-finals.

    In the final for the 2021 season of The Hundred, David scored 15 off six balls. He also came up with a catch and later a crucial runout of Liam Livingstone, which played a significant role in his team winning. In February 2022, David was signed by Lancashire County Cricket Club to play in the 2022 T20 Blast in England.

    In August 2021, the all-rounder was included in the RCB's squad for the second leg of IPL in the UAE. He made his IPL debut on September 24 2021, against Chennai Super Kings, and became the first international player from Singapore to play in the league.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: How the 10 franchises shaped up heading into Day 2

    Also read: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Bumrah

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith join PBKS; supporters hail new 'Kings'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith join PBKS; supporters hail new 'Kings'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    Recent Stories

    Specially abled Delhi woman not allowed to enter restaurant in Gurugram gcw

    Specially-abled Delhi woman not allowed to enter restaurant in Gurugram

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch) RCB

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch)

    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 10 funniest memes, jokes that will have you cackling RCB

    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 10 funniest memes, jokes that will have you cackling

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Bumrah

    Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi says Can sacrifice my life for him gcw

    Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi, says 'Can sacrifice life for him'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon