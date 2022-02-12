  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Hugh Edmeades to not continue as auctioneer, Charu Sharma to take over

    The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is being held in Bengaluru. While the auction was underway, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed onto the floor. He will be replaced by Charu Sharma.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    On Saturday, the 2022 IPL Mega Auction is being held at the ITC Galeria Hotel in Bengaluru. The auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground. The live feed was cut, and the medical team rushed in. Bidding has been put on hold, entering lunch break. He will not continue on Saturday, while Charu Sharma will be taking over the duties.

    Edmeades was helping the auction progress smoothly. As Hasaranga's bidding war raged between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over ₹10 crore, Edmeades collapsed from the stage onto the floor right below. Cameras displayed him lying on the floor briefly before moving the live feed onto the franchise table, as shocked and concerned faces were seen all around.

    The medical team was seen rushing onto the scene to check on Edmeades. There has been no official update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the broadcaster Star Sports as to what precisely happened. However, the auction is now into the lunch break and will resume when things get back to normal.

    As per the latest updates, he is doing well now and the auction will resume after the lunch break at 3.30 PM (IST). However, later, it was confirmed that he would not continue and will be replaced by Charu.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
