IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his 'performance-based' XI; no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his 'performance-based' XI for IPL 2022. While Hardik Pandya happens to be the skipper, there is no room for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has ended, with new side Gujarat Titans (GT) being crowned the champion in its maiden season. Meanwhile, following the IPL 2022 season conclusion, experts and critics are drawing up their ideal XI of the season. In the same light, legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has drawn up his ideal XI for IPL 2022. The XI is notable for having GT skipper Hardik Pandya as the captain. However, top stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make the cut in Tendulkar's XI, which was drawn up based on the IPL 2022 performance, where the duo significantly underperformed.

Tendulkar said about his XI on his YouTube channel, "It's got nothing to do with players' reputation or their past performances. It is purely based on their performances this season and what they have achieved this season. Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive. I always say that don't regret, celebrate. If you can celebrate, the captain outsmarts the opposition, and that is what Hardik did."

"I like his [KL Rahul] stability and consistency. He is a player who can pick singles, and when he wants to hit sixes, he can do that as well. [I'm] bringing another left-hander here because the left-right combination is important. Some names were there, but I am going to play David Miller. He showed tremendous form and perfect consistency and played some crucial knocks. I observed this season that he was able to hit all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots, and it was a treat to watch," added Tendulkar.

"[Liam Livingstone] can hit sixes, dangerous player. He is unequivocal in his mind and backs himself. Dinesh Karthik showed extraordinary consistency this season. I felt he looked calm and composed. He looked in control," Tendulkar concluded.

Sachin Tendulkar's IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.