IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

IPL 2022 will witness two new teams. The Ahmedabad team will be known as Ahmedabad Titans. CVC Capitals own it for ₹5,625 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to introduce a couple of new teams. One of those teams happens to be from Ahmedabad. On Monday, the franchise's official name was announced, as it would be known as the Ahmedabad Titans (AT). CVC Capitals own the team for ₹5,625 crore.

AT took to its social media to announce the team name. The process was delayed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council reviewed its ownership due to CVC ownership of a European betting company. However, the privilege was cleared last month, as AT is all set to be one of the newest IPL sides.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction this weekend, Ahmedabad had already picked up its three players during the early-bird option. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore) will be leading the side, while it has also owned Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (₹15 crore) and opener Shubman Gill (₹8 crore). It has an auction purse of ₹52 crore remaining.

AT will be guided by Ashish Nehra, the team's head coach. Gary Kirsten will be the batting coach and mentor among the other support staff, while Aashish Kapoor will be the spin bowling coach and scout. Also, Vikram Solanki will be the Director of Cricket at the franchise. So far, T10 Sports, Aaj Tak, Amity and Zee Anmol have been roped in as their sponsors.

The other new team happens to be Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has owned for a whopping ₹7,090 crore, making it the most expensive IPL team to date. It has roped in wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul (₹17 crore), who will be the skipper, along with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (₹9.2 crore) and uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore), while it has an auction purse of ₹59 crore available. Andy Flower will be the head coach of this outfit.