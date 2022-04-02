Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Gujarat Titans brushed aside Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in Match 10 of IPL 2022. As a result, Twitter was left exuberated with GT fans celebrating.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC:
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

    It was a top and all-round show by new side Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, GT romped to a 14-run win and scripted wins in its opening couple of games of the season. Consequently, Twitter exuberated GT's triumph, thanks to Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson's show.

    Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited GT to bat, as the latter lost its opening wicket in the first over of the powerplay, with just a couple of runs on the board. However, opener Gill (84) and Vijay Shankar (13) put on 42 for the third wicket before the latter fell to chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the seventh. As skipper Hardik Pandya (31) joined Gill, it led to a fantastic 65-run stand while the latter scored his 11th IPL half-century.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    At 109, Pandya was dismissed by pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the 14th. At the same time, a 36-run partnership ensued between Gill and David Miller (20*) before the former departed to Khaleel in the 18th, while GT finished at a competitive total of 171/6. For DC, pacer Mustafizur Rahaman claimed three and was highly economical too.

    In reply, DC started on a hyper note, losing three by the fifth over of the PP, at 34. Nonetheless, Pant (43) and Lalit Yadav (25) kept DC in the chase with a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the latter was run out in the 12th. Thereon, DC kept losing wickets regularly, failing to build a good partnership, as it finished 157/9, losing by 14 runs. For GT, pacer Ferguson bagged four, while pacer Pandya was the most economical.
    Brief scores: GT 171/6 (Gill- 84, Pandya- 31; Rahman- 3/23) beat DC 157/9 (Pant- 43; Ferguson- 4/28) by 14 runs.

