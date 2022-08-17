IND vs ZIM 2022: 'Hope the team can bank on me' - Shahbaz Ahmed post national call-up

India is all set to take on Zimbabwe in three ODIs from Thursday. In the Indian squad, Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced Washington Sundar. Following his maiden national call-up, he wishes to be the Mr Dependable for the Indian side.

Team India's next assignment happens to be in Zimbabwe, where the two teams will be fighting it out in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Thursday at the Harare Sports Club. As far as the Indian team is concerned, it suffered a setback, with all-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out after injuring his shoulder in England. As a result, he has been replaced by Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who has earned his maiden national call-up. He was impressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and wished to become the Mr Dependable for Team India.

Following his call-up, Shahbaz told the Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) in a release, "Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colours. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream come true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. Bengal team believed in me."

"Given a chance, I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me. The association, especially the office bearers, have always believed in me. My coaches and my co-players in the team all have contributed greatly, for me to reach this point. I am indebted to them," added Shahbaz.

Shahbaz counted that the IPL has helped him mature as a cricket. Also, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya praised by saying, "Shahbaz is an exciting cricketer. He is an all-rounder Bengal has looked upon whenever the team has been in a spot. Shahbaz gave his best for Bengal. I wish him all the success on behalf of the association."