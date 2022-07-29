Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Windies will face each other in the first T20I in Trinidad on Friday. Here are the ultimate Fantasy XI, probable XI, predictions, and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    San Fernando, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    After one-sided domination in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) by India (3-0) against the Windies in the latter's backyard, the two teams will now lock horns in a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. On Friday, the opening game will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The visitors have been in fine form in both formats. They have looked aggressive in the shortest format, indicating that they are determined to put on a show against the hapless hosts, eyeing a rich outing in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. Ahead of the opening contest, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI, probables, result prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshawar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel.
    WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks/Shmiron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell/Shmiron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Yadav, Hetmyer and Mayers (vc)
    Rohit and Mayers will be off to a flying start as openers, given their talent and form, while Hetmyre will fire at number three, followed by Yadav dominating at number four. Mayers' effectiveness makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeepers: Pooran and Pant
    While Pooran has been decent with the bat, Pant has been highly persuasive of late, while he can also be tried as an opener who can dominate the powerplay phase.

    All-rounders: Holder and Pandya
    While Holder has been performing in an average manner across departments, he has been reliable. In contrast, Pandya's explosive form on all fronts makes him a no-brainer and the skipper as well.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Harshal and McCoy
    We have an all-out pace attack in the bowling, as the trio has been deadly with the ball. While Bhuvneshwar will tear apart any batting order with his excellent seam bowling, Harshal can be the death-over specialist, while McCoy would allow the breakthroughs to keep coming in the middle overs.

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 29, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
    Time: 8:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Prediction: India wins with a better form, with 200-plus scores expected in both innings

