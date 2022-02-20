  • Facebook
    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    India and Windies clash in the final T20I in Kolkata. The visitors will be bowling first. Avesh Khan will be making his debut for the hosts.

    Kolkata, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    India and Windies are facing off for the final time in the last Twenty20 International of the three-match series at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The visitors have won the toss and have elected to bowl, considering the dewy conditions. The hosts already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, as they eye another clean sweep.

    During the toss, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard stated that the pitch would act nicely for the batters, with the ball coming well onto the bat. He made four changes to the side, with Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope coming back. He called for improvement in bowling and fielding more than the team's batting, especially towards the death.

    In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reckoned, "Feels good to bat first given that we did well in the last game. We have some guys missing. We have four changes: Virat, Bhuvi. Pant and Chahal miss out. Avesh Khan makes his debut. Ruturaj and Ishan will open the batting."

    "There is a lot of cricket ahead of us, and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh. We have an eye on that, but at the moment, everything looks fine, and we are just taking it one game at a time," he concluded.

    Playing XI
    IND:     Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.
    WI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen and Hayden Walsh.

