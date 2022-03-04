IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli completes 8,000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate

India is playing Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test. It is Virat Kohli's 100th Test. He has completed 8,000 runs in the format, as fans have lauded his milestone.

India is involved in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The Test is the 100th one for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He has already hit a landmark on this particular day, scoring his 1,00th run in the format.

Kohli has scored his 8,000th run in his 169th innings, as he possesses an average of above 50.00. So far, he has 27 tons and 28 half-centuries in the format to his name, besides also scoring double hundreds on seven occasions. He has been dismissed for 45 by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

While India is past 150 for the loss of three wickets, fans celebrate the occasion and his new landmark on social media. Notably, he is only the second man after Ricky Ponting to score his 8,000th Test run in his 100th Test, while he is the fifth-fastest Indian to do so. Earlier, Kohli had received a unique 100th cap from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was handed over by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid.

"It has been a special journey. My wife is here, and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game, and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli said after being honoured.